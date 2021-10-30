Euromillions players could win jackpot of €66 million

Euromillions players could win huge money as the jackpot rises to €66 million.

The EuroMillions draw yesterday October 29, did not bring in first-category winners (five hits and two stars), so for the next draw on Tuesday, a jackpot is put into play of €66 million.

The successful El Millon ticket has been validated at the Lottery Administration number 2 of Arroyo de la Encomienda (Valladolid).

There was, however, a second-rate winner in Spain (five hits and one star), who won a prize of €155,676.29. The ticket was validated at the Madrid Lottery Administration Office 460, located on Calle Alonso Cano, 79.

The winning combination has been formed by the numbers 10, 15, 28, 32 and 49 with Stars three and 9.

The price of each ticket in Spain is €2.50 and 5 numbers between one and 50 must be marked, in addition to two stars between numbers 1 and 11.

The jackpot goes to the winner of all the numbers, although there are 12 other categories that also receive an award.

The first EuroMillions draw was held in February 2004 in Paris and currently, citizens of Spain, Switzerland, France, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg can participate.