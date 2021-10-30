Covid passes required for all at Wales v New Zealand match

Covid passes will be required for most of the 74,000 fans at the Wales v New Zealand rugby match in Cardiff, Wales.

Covid passes will be required for most of the 74,000 fans at the Wales v New Zealand rugby match in Cardiff, Wales, for the first game at a full stadium since the health pandemic.

Each person attending will also have a specific arrival time and gate to enter through at the Principality Stadium.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



First Minister Mark Drakeford said passes had been “well managed” at large football matches held in Wales

The mandatory mask law on public transport will be enforced and fans have been informed.

Those over 18 attending the match will have to show their Covid pass that proves they are either fully vaccinated or have taken a negative lateral flow test in the last 48 hours.

Stadium manager Mark Williams said fans will be required to show stewards their passes on arrival: “With the turnstiles the important thing this time is we’ve got the digital ticketing system, which is a fairly new system we’ve put in place, so just to implore the fans to download your digital tickets and have them ready to go before you get to the turnstiles.”

All passes, however, may not be checked: We’re going to try our best, we’ll have to see how the crowd builds, what we don’t want to do is cause a problem by trying to solve a problem, so it’ll be proportional based on the size of the crowd at the time, we’ll do our best to get as many done as we can.”

“We’ve got different filters, the phased entry system should help avoid that anyway, but of course we’ve got the Covid pass we’ve got the search and turnstiles, so we can switch on and off to get the flow going quite nicely into the stadium.”

“We’ve got 850 stewards tomorrow which is remarkable.”

He said fans were “always very, very respectful, but with the extra restrictions that are in place, just respect the staff that have got a job to do.”

He added: “Before you set off, make sure you’ve got your Covid pass sorted out, or your lateral flow test text or email sorted out, and get your tickets downloaded onto your phone so you’re ready at the turnstiles to move straight into the stadium.”

“The only other addition is, we’re going to ask people to wear masks from the time they step onto our footprint to the time they take their seats. When you take your seat you have the option to take your mask off or leave it on. And if you leave the stadium bowl to go back into the concourse, you’ll have to put your mask back on.”

British Transport Police said: “It is law in Wales, it isn’t in England, but it’s compulsory on public transport in Wales unless you’re medically exempt, so please do wear your masks.”

“It’s going to be busy, there’s going to be queues at the stations and trains will be busy. We’d ask you all to behave especially going home, perhaps when people are celebrating a Welsh win, that everyone just gets on and we get everyone home safely.”