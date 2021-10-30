Budget omissions

ADRA’S last plenary council meeting called on the central government to protect the town’s coastal area and channel its river.

Both projects need investments of more than |€10 million and should have been included in the government’s 2022 Budget declared town hall spokesman Jose Crespo.

The Budget mentioned an assignment of just €80,000, he pointed out, while omitting information regarding the arrival of desalinated water.

“The PSOE guaranteed that work on channelling the River Adra would begin during the first quarter of 2021 but two months before the end of the year, we still await news,” Crespo said.