Andalucia employment boost as 220 million euros available for under 30s

Juanma Moreno announced 220 million euros will be available to help boost permanent Andalucia employment opportunities for the under 30s

“Young Andalusians have, for the first time, a plan focused primarily on facilitating their emancipation and to be able to start their life project,” says president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno.

Moreno, announced in his opening speech of the Debate on the state of the Community on October 27, that the Andalusia Government will allocate a double package of aid totalling 220 million Euros, destined to promote, firstly, the permanent hiring of unemployed people under 30 years of age, as well as a second volume of incentives to encourage Andalusians to have opportunities in the job market. This Andalucia employment for under 30s incentive is also offered to all nationalities with residential status and work permits.

“I announce that we are going to approve two very important measures to boost the employability of our young people,” said the Andalusian president, who then broke down the incentives provided for in two aspects: 100 million to encourage the permanent hiring of the unemployed under 30 years, while the remaining 120 million will go towards promoting job opportunities for young people.

“Young Andalusians have, for the first time, a plan fundamentally focused on facilitating their emancipation and to be able to start their life project it is essential to have a stable job,” Moreno has argued in this regard.

The Andalusian president commented in his speech that “the battle against youth unemployment in Andalusia needs the cooperation of all administrations,” to then introduce a reproach to the Government on account of the fact that the Autonomous Community “is once again punished in the distribution of funds to fight against youth unemployment,” while he recalled the letter he has addressed to the Second Vice President of the Government, Nadia Calviño, to “rectify the arbitrary distribution of Next Generation funds “which has meant allocating 9 million Euros to “only four communities,” a decision that has been deemed “violates the agreements of the Sectorial Conference.”

Moreno has argued that the Andalusian Government works “in two axes” to promote the improvement of employability in Andalusia, which it has placed in “the improvement in training”, an aspect where it has included Vocational Training and University, as well as “greater stability in the employment of the employed.”

