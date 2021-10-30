A musical extravaganza

By
Linda Hall
NAVY NURSES: Dancers and chorus in Studio32’s production of South Pacific Photo credit: Studio32

STUDIO32 MUSICAL THEATRE COMPANY invite you to join them for their musical extravaganza, South Pacific.

“The past 18 months have been very difficult for everybody,” Press Officer Andy Kirkwood said.

“So come along and let us entertain you with great musical numbers, dancing and some light-hearted comedy. We guarantee you will leave the theatre feeling good and with a smile on your face.”

Tickets for this show that were purchased in 2020 are still valid for the day shown on the ticket, he announced.

The show will be staged at San Fulgencio’s Cardenal Belluga Theatre from Wednesday November 24 to Saturday November 27, with the performances starting at 7.30pm.

Reserved seating tickets are now on sale at €10 euros each and can be obtained by emailing [email protected] or by calling Philip on 602 617 848.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

