A musical extravaganza

STUDIO32 MUSICAL THEATRE COMPANY invite you to join them for their musical extravaganza, South Pacific.

“The past 18 months have been very difficult for everybody,” Press Officer Andy Kirkwood said.

“So come along and let us entertain you with great musical numbers, dancing and some light-hearted comedy. We guarantee you will leave the theatre feeling good and with a smile on your face.”

Tickets for this show that were purchased in 2020 are still valid for the day shown on the ticket, he announced.

The show will be staged at San Fulgencio’s Cardenal Belluga Theatre from Wednesday November 24 to Saturday November 27, with the performances starting at 7.30pm.

Reserved seating tickets are now on sale at €10 euros each and can be obtained by emailing [email protected] or by calling Philip on 602 617 848.