Wales put on ‘final warning’ for return to restrictions if Covid cases do not fall.
Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford has warned that covid restrictions scrapped last summer could return if cases do not fall in the next three weeks. New measures are being brought in to tackle Wales’ high Covid rates, which are the worst in the UK.
“Over the past three weeks, coronavirus cases have risen sharply to the highest rates we have seen since the pandemic began and more people are falling so seriously ill that they need hospital treatment.
“All this means that the pandemic is far from over. We need to take more action now to strengthen the measures we have in place at alert level zero to prevent coronavirus from spreading even further and more people from falling seriously ill.
“We hope this action will help to turn the tide of this delta. None of us wants to see a return to restrictions but if rates continue to rise, the Cabinet will have no choice but to consider raising the alert level at the next review. Let’s all work together as a team to reduce the spread of coronavirus and keep Wales open and keep Wales safe,” said First Minister Mark Drakeford sai.
Covid passes will be extended to cinemas, theatres and concert halls from 15 November as part of the plan to keep the spread of the disease down.
The passes show whether someone has been fully vaccinated or whether they have had a negative lateral flow test in the past 48 hours and are obtained online. Entry to nightclubs and many large events is only allowed upon production of a valid pass.
The guidance around self-isolation is changing. Adults who are fully vaccinated and children and young people aged five to 17 will be asked to self-isolate until they have received a negative PCR test if someone in their household has symptoms or tests positive for Covid-19.
People who are not vaccinated will still have to self-isolate for 10 days following contact with someone who has tested positive, including close contacts outside of their household.
