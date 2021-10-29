Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford has warned that covid restrictions scrapped last summer could return if cases do not fall in the next three weeks. New measures are being brought in to tackle Wales’ high Covid rates, which are the worst in the UK.

“Over the past three weeks, coronavirus cases have risen sharply to the highest rates we have seen since the pandemic began and more people are falling so seriously ill that they need hospital treatment.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“All this means that the pandemic is far from over. We need to take more action now to strengthen the measures we have in place at alert level zero to prevent coronavirus from spreading even further and more people from falling seriously ill.

“We hope this action will help to turn the tide of this delta. None of us wants to see a return to restrictions but if rates continue to rise, the Cabinet will have no choice but to consider raising the alert level at the next review. Let’s all work together as a team to reduce the spread of coronavirus and keep Wales open and keep Wales safe,” said First Minister Mark Drakeford sai.