THE School of Russian Ballet brings the Nutcracker back to Estepona at the Felipe VI Auditorium starting at 6pm on Wednesday December 15.

It has become a Christmas tradition that this colourful ballet should play at the Auditorium in the run up to Christmas and generally it is the ideal setting for the corps of the School of Russian Ballet based in San Pedro to perform.

The Nutcracker with music by Tchaikovsky is based on a short story, The Nutcracker and the Mouse King and is perhaps the best known of his ballets thanks to The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy and The Waltz of the Flowers.

The story unfolds as Christmas sees a big party at Clara’s house and all the children receive a gift and her beloved godfather gives her a beautiful Nutcracker doll so whilst the whole family sleeps, Clara and her Nutcracker Prince defeat the army of the King of the Mice.

This is a journey full of Christmas joy, dancing with snowflakes, dolls, clowns and flowers, led by the beautiful Sugar Plum Fairy and her Knight to the kingdom of sweet delights.

Buy your tickets at https://tafestepona.entradas.plus/entradas/en/comprarEvento?idEvento=9685 but be warned at €20 per person they normally sell out very quickly.

