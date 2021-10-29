Police warn parents of cannabis-laced Halloween sweets

Police have warned parents that children could be targeted with sweets laced with cannabis this Halloween.

Police in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, have warned parents that children could be targeted with sweets laced with cannabis this Halloween weekend.

Sweets containing cannabis “‘could have serious consequences on any young person or child who may consume these” local police posted on Facebook.

A local student claimed he had seen the packets of sweets, along with other types of packaging, “all over Rochdale.”

Some said on the Facebook post that they were concerned the sweets might actually be laced with spice – a synthetic form of cannabis that is much more dangerous and can often cause paralysis for users.

Spice has been nicknamed “the zombie drug.”

Consuming cannabis by eating it can be dangerous as there is no way to know the quantity of THC in the food product. Eating cannabis also tends to affect people much more dramatically than smoking it.

This isn’t the first time children have been victims of unknowingly consuming drugs. A group of children aged between 12 and 13 were rushed to hospital in May after some of them had a violent reaction to sweets laced with cannabis.

A girl and two boys were “vomiting uncontrollably and falling in and out of consciousness” after eating the sweets, another boy was affected but less seriously.

Even though police say the laced sweets in Rochdale were “aimed at young people,” many users intentionally buy products that are made to look like sweets.

A drug expert told The Sun: “These companies will get away with it until they don’t.”

“The problem is that as soon as they shut down one website another one opens and with all the things these internet platforms have to monitor, it’s no surprise that some things slip under the radar.”