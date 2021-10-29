Police seize 150 kilos of cocaine in Madrid car park bust



National Police officers in Madrid have seized 150 kilos of cocaine in a drugs bust carried out in a car park in Madrid. As reported by the Higher Headquarters of the Madrid Police in a press release today, Friday, October 29, two people have been arrested as a result. They were detained as they went to collect the stash.

This successful operation was launched after police became aware of a criminal network based in the Community of Madrid. Intelligence work revealed that a consignment of cocaine was going to be delivered to a car park in the city. Investigators had identified the individual in charge of the transport logistics for the group, a man of Moroccan origin, with a history of numerous criminal records.

Officers were also aware that this man would need the assistance of his partner to transport the illicit cargo, using a white van. The two criminals were subsequently detained in the car park as the drugs were about to be transported for distribution by transferring them to another vehicle.

Inside the white van, officers discovered 150 kilos of cocaine, wrapped in 133 packages. These had all been hidden inside eight sports backpacks. The two men were arrested, one the driver of the van containing the narcotics, and another with a second vehicle. Also confiscated was €15,755 euros in cash, three mobile phones, along with the two vehicles, as reported by cadenaser.com.

🚩Intervenidos 150 kg de cocaína en un parking de #Madrid Agentes de la @policia detienen a dos personas in fraganti cuando iban a coger la #droga del interior de una furgoneta

La #cocaína estaba repartida en 133 paquetes, ocultos en 8 mochilas de deporte pic.twitter.com/jUwAsakfsD — Policía Nacional (@policia) October 29, 2021

