Police seize 150 kilos of cocaine in Madrid car park bust

By
Chris King
-
0
Police seize 150 kilos of cocaine in Madrid car park bust
Police seize 150 kilos of cocaine in Madrid car park bust. image: policia nacional

Police seize 150 kilos of cocaine in Madrid car park bust

National Police officers in Madrid have seized 150 kilos of cocaine in a drugs bust carried out in a car park in Madrid. As reported by the Higher Headquarters of the Madrid Police in a press release today, Friday, October 29, two people have been arrested as a result. They were detained as they went to collect the stash.

This successful operation was launched after police became aware of a criminal network based in the Community of Madrid. Intelligence work revealed that a consignment of cocaine was going to be delivered to a car park in the city. Investigators had identified the individual in charge of the transport logistics for the group, a man of Moroccan origin, with a history of numerous criminal records.

Officers were also aware that this man would need the assistance of his partner to transport the illicit cargo, using a white van. The two criminals were subsequently detained in the car park as the drugs were about to be transported for distribution by transferring them to another vehicle.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Inside the white van, officers discovered 150 kilos of cocaine, wrapped in 133 packages. These had all been hidden inside eight sports backpacks. The two men were arrested, one the driver of the van containing the narcotics, and another with a second vehicle. Also confiscated was €15,755 euros in cash, three mobile phones, along with the two vehicles, as reported by cadenaser.com.


___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here