Pensioner almost threw away car boot diamond worth £2 million

A pensioner almost threw away a diamond she bought on a car boot sale worth £2 million.

The pensioner, a woman in her seventies, cannot remember where she bought the diamond but thinks it could have been picked up at a car boot sale. After being prompted by a neighbour, she took it to be valued with a box of costume jewellery while having a clear-out to reduce her collection.

The rare diamond that was once thought worthless, and almost thrown in the bin, has been valued at £2 million. The stone, roughly the size of a pound coin, was certified by experts in Antwerp as a 34.19-carat colour H VS1, which is exceptionally rare.

“The lady came in with a bag of jewellery as she just thought she would bring it in as she was passing because she had another appointment in the town. It had been in a box along with her wedding band and a number of low-value costume jewellery items.

“We saw quite a large stone, bigger than a pound coin, and I thought it was a CZ [cubic zirconia, a synthetic diamond lookalike]. It sat on my desk for two or three days until I used a diamond tester machine. We then sent it off to our partners in London before it was certified by experts in Antwerp, Belgium, who confirmed it is 34 carat,” said Mr Lane, of Featonby’s Auctioneers in North Shields, North Tyneside, to the BBC.

Lane said that the diamond is the most valuable item he has come across in the five years he has run the business.

