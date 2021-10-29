Over 1,000 Halloween products recalled in Balearic Islands.

1,331 Halloween products such as costumes, masks and joke items have been recalled in the Balearic Islands.

During the month of October, inspection and surveillance visits have been made to shops selling Halloween products for children under 14 years of age.

The inspections are to check that these products comply with the safety and labelling requirements of the regulations in force.

201 control actions have been carried out on costumes, masks, joke articles and other accessories, and it has been checked whether their composition, labelling and characteristics comply with the regulations.

By islands, 144 establishments were visited in Mallorca, 30 in Eivissa and 27 in Menorca.

Among the products inspected, 307 are costumes, 542 costume accessories, 108 joke articles and 66 masks for the Halloween party.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has included four unsafe products in the State Alert Network of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs due to serious safety deficiencies. Two showed a risk of causing injuries of varying degrees and, of the other two, one presented an eye risk and the other an inflammation risk.

Among the 1,331 products recalled, the main deficiencies detected were the lack of a label, labelling in an unofficial language and missing markings.

The Directorate-General for Consumer Affairs recalls the importance of ensuring that products and costumes meet all safety requirements.

If you choose to buy fancy dress costumes, you should take into account the age of the child.

Check that accessories have no sharp parts or small parts that could come off.

Masks should have sufficient ventilation holes to prevent choking and be appropriate for the size and age of the wearer.

Make-up products, hair dyes, etc. may cause allergic reactions as they contain chemicals. It is recommended to test the product on some area of the skin beforehand and, once the fun is over, make sure to clean the face and body thoroughly so that no residue remains.

Make sure that the labelling indicates at least the name of the product, manufacturer or importer, address, minimum expiry date, batch number, components, brand, country of origin and CE marking, which is the fundamental indicator of a product’s conformity with European Union legislation.