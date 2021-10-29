Marbella Halloween celebrations postponed

The Marbella Halloween Haunted Park, which was going to take place this Sunday, October 31, has been postponed due to the forecast of rain.

The Marbella Halloween Haunted Park, which was going to take place this Sunday, October 31 in the Park of the Dam, has been postponed until next Saturday, November 6 due to the forecast of rain.

The same hours and reservation numbers will be respected, established for visits.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Marbella council will transform La Represa on October 31 into a ‘haunted park’ with free attractions for both adults and children to celebrate Halloween.

The coordinator of festivals, Yolanda Marin, accompanied by representatives of the local dance academies presented the initiative and stated “that after the success of the San Bernabe park last June, we wanted to repeat the experience for this celebration with a venue with activities for all ages.”

The space for children will have themed attractions such as the boat ride, trampolines, ‘jumping’, mini-bars and the children’s minotaur maze.

Children will also be able to meet their favourite characters at the entrances to the park. Parades will also tour different streets of the city, and in the ‘photocall’, while the stage located in the central area of the park will host animation shows and by dance academies.

Finally, she clarified that “each time slot will be especially focused on an age group” and has stressed that in the last access, between 8pm and 11pm, “we want to direct it to adolescents and adults because the environment will be darker and terrifying.”