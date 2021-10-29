Man strangles, stabs and tries to drown girlfriend on a beach in Aguilas

A Spanish man has been accused of trying to kill his girlfriend on a beach in Aguilas.

A Spanish man will stand in Murcia Provincial Court next Thursday, November 4, accused of trying to kill his girlfriend on a beach in Aguilas.

The man allegedly strangled, hit and stabbed the woman before trying to drown her in the sea.

The events took place in June 2020 in the La Colonia area. The public prosecutor, who asks for a sentence of nine years behind bars and to compensate his victim with €3,000, points out that he “grabbed the lady with force and plunged her against her will repeatedly underwater. She bit him on one of his legs during the struggle as she tried to resist.”

“He then dragged her out of the water, where he threw her against the sand and placed himself on her, immobilising her, and then placing both hands on her neck and strangling her until she almost lost consciousness,” continued the Prosecutor’s Office.

Immediately afterwards “the accused stabbed the lady with a small razor, about 4.5 centimetres long, in the side and under the chest, in the sternum, and punched her in the stomach, while uttering expressions such as ‘You are a whore, you have slept with other men!’”

He then forced her to walk with him along the nearby promenade, holding her while holding the razor at her side. During the journey “the defendant hit his partner in the face and bit her between her nostril and her left cheekbone,” highlighted the Public Ministry.

It was on that walk when they came across a neighbour and the victim was able to ask for help. The woman called the Local Police, who arrested the individual.