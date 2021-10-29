MALAGA Botanical Gardens light show is another Christmas attraction to consider especially if you are visiting the capital to see the famous lights in Calle Larios.

From November 27 to January 9, this special light show illuminates the gardens in a different way, showing their history and pinpointing their best botanical specimens, buildings and ornaments.

The common thread of the show is the very history of the Botanical Gardens of La Concepcion which dates back to the mid-19th century and the two kilometre walk with its own special soundtrack covers the history of this oasis of beauty in the capital.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



You can also see silhouettes of illustrious visitors, such as King Alfonso XIII and Queen Isabell II as well as illuminated recreations of some of the animals that are part of the garden’s fauna, such as the squirrel or the owl among others, as well as floral elements such as a large biznaga illuminating one of the lakes.

The show will be held from Monday to Sunday with two daily presentations, the first at 6.30pm and the second at 9.30pm with the park closing at 11pm.

Depending on the day chosen, tickets will cost between €12 and €14 and can be purchased exclusively at www.laslucesdelbotanicomalaga.com.

On December 24, 31 and January 5 there will be no show.

Thank you for reading ‘Malaga Botanical Gardens light show is another Christmas attraction’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.