Lessening the impact
MORE AID: Direct grants for Covid-affeccted Altea firms Photo credit: Altea town hall

ALTEA town hall will be using two Diputacion grants totalling €295,975 to help small businesses and the self-employed.

This cash will be used to lessen the impact of the Covid pandemic on the local business sector and will be shared out in direct aid of €900 per applicant, explained Employment councillor Maria Antonia Lavios.

“We have made an effort to obtain these funds, which we shall use to complement other programmes,” Lavios said.

“We are aware that some businesses and firms are still weakened by the effects of the pandemic.”

This latest round of grants will be allocated to businesses whose turnover dropped by 25 per cent between July 1 2020 and June 30 2021 compared with that of 2019.


