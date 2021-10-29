In the pink

Linda Hall
In the pink
MAYOR’S VISIT: Emilio Bascuñana with Maria and her volunteers Photo credit: Maria Wilson

OCTOBER is traditionally International Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

For the past seven years this has been marked by Maria Wilson and the Pink Ladies and Panthers in collaboration with the management of Zenia Boulevard.

This year was no exception although owing to the heavy rain, the event’s original date of Friday October 22 was moved to Wednesday October 27. The Boulevard management donated €500 raised by members of the public who walked 50 kilometres on a treadmill provided by Decathlon as well as hundreds of potted plants for the Pink Ladies and Panthers to give to shoppers at the Centre.

The Pink Ladies also received an unexpected visit to their stand from Orihuela’s mayor, Emilio Bascuñana.

“He was very pleasant and acknowledged every one of my Pink Ladies and Panthers, congratulating us on all the good work we do as volunteers,” said Maria, who is president of the Orihuela Costa branch of AACC, the Alicante province cancer charity.

“He even had a go on the treadmill before posing for photographs with me and the volunteers,” she added.


Once again, the event was supported by local artists who entertained the Boulevard shoppers and included, Grip, Alex Tipping, Holly Hepburn, Leroy Morales, Simon Jackson MBE, and Lex and the Dotty Band. Entertainment throughout the day was presented by Simon Morton of Sunshine FM.

More than €1,300 was raised that day, all of which will be handed to AACC to help in the fight against cancer.

And the last word went to Maria: “Early detection saves lives,” she said.


“So call into the AACC office at Flamenca beach, ring 865942795 or email [email protected]  to book an early screening test.”

