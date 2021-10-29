Good summer figures

MOJACAR had a “more than satisfactory” summer, the municipal Tourism Office announced.

Occupancy rates were high, reaching an average of 93 per cent during the first two weeks of August, with still higher figures depending on the type of accommodation.

Eighty per cent occupancy between June and October was equally encouraging, especially when hotels, hostels and tourist apartments had to respect maximum-capacity figures during this period.

The Tourism Office revealed that although until mid-September 93 per cent of visitors were Spanish, foreign tourists are returning to Mojacar, with a marked increase of face-to-face enquiries at the Tourism Office from British, French, Belgian, Swedish and Dutch visitors.