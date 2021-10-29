German man on trial for cutting off genitals of eight men on his kitchen table



A 66-year-old German electrician has gone on trial in the city of Munich today, Thursday, October 28. He stands accused of mutilating the genitals of several men in illegal operations. There is another charge of being responsible for the death of one man who died as the result of his allegedly operating on him.

In his defence, the man – whose name was withheld for privacy reasons – he claimed all of the operations were carried out with the full consent of each victim. These castration procedures were conducted on the man’s kitchen table in the German town of Markt Schwaben.

Initially, he had revealed that in order to pay off some debts, he started offering his sexual services on sado-masochistic websites. This repertoire then developed into the man allegedly assuring his victims that he was a fully qualified medical practitioner, according to German news agency dpa.

In court, the defendant stood accused of between July 2018 and March 2020, castrating or partially amputating eight men’s genitalia. One of the men subsequently died, for which he denies responsibility. The body of his victim was found by the police – three weeks after the defendant had allegedly performed a procedure on him – inside a box.

Prosecutors have charged the defendant with murder, for failing to call help in the case of the man who died, and with serious and dangerous bodily harm, as reported by snopes.com.

