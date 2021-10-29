FOUR days of tapas treats to look forward to in Torremolinos as the V Ruta de la Tapa de la Abuela returns with 55 participants from November 3 to 6.

According to Councillor for Culture, David Tejeiro, this latest event is “highly anticipated” by hoteliers and restaurateurs who have signed up to present their best tapas, mixing traditional cuisine with innovative proposals.

It is also a great opportunity for members of the public to visit some new establishments and enjoy a drink and tapa for €2.5 or a traditional dessert for €3.5 with the added bonus of being included in a free draw once they have six stamps in their special passports.

The president of the Association of Merchants and Entrepreneurs of Torremolinos (ACET), Juan Vallejohas has confirmed that this year as the main prize there will be a trip to Paris for two people as well as more than 50 prizes contributed by the participating restaurants and bars and a hundred tickets for the upcoming Theatre Cycle

Previous versions have seen an increase in the number of visitors to Torremolinos which is good for business as November is normally fairly quiet but this edition should be even better as the Costa del Sol is no longer subject to major pandemic restrictions.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/Ruta-Tapa-de-la-Abuela-Torremolinos-115212007051610/ to see details of the participating establishments and their tapas.

