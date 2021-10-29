Five-day weather forecast for the Costa Blanca



According to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, Alicante province should prepare itself for the return of more rainfall this Friday, October 29. The day should start with a cloudy sky, although as the hours go by the clouds will increase, leaving a dull sky for the rest of the day.

From midday, there is the possibility of rain, which will start off light, mostly in the interior of the region. During the second part of the day, this weather pattern will move from west to east, bringing rain to the Alicante coastline. Benidorm in particular has a 65 per cent probability of rain on Friday afternoon.

For Saturday 30 – the start of the bridge into November – Alicante will see rainfall. Once again, the precipitation will travel west to east, bringing heavy showers with some storms attached, mainly over the coastal towns of the province. This rain will lessen during the later part of the afternoon, with temperatures rising slightly.

Sunday 31 will be another full day of rainfall for the Costa Blanca. A cloudy start to the day will soon see the appearance of rain travelling west to east. By the time this rain reaches the coast, it can turn heavier, and occasional storms are possible.

Monday’s holiday for All Saints on November 1 could find a noticeable increase in maximum temperatures, with a possible high of more than 30°C in coastal areas such as Alicante, Denia, and Orihuela. Benidorm will have to settle for a maximum of 27°C, and AEMET predicts a 60 per cent probability of rain during the day, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

