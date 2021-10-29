DUMBO the musical will be at the Teatro Cervantes Malaga on January 5 and 6 in time to celebrate the Three Kings.

It’s an award-winning musical based on the Walt Disney cartoon of the same name but it has been developed by Candileja Producciones to not only be a fun visit to the theatre abut an educational tool fighting against bullying and promoting social inclusion by breaking barriers.

The story which features colourful costumes and live music and singing is all about Dumbo, a small elephant with big ears, who has just arrived at the magnificent Circus of Time, where he is a figure of fun because he is different.

He doesn’t give up and thanks to his friend, the mouse Peanut, he will discover that what he believed to be his greatest flaw is, in fact, a wonderful gift: he can fly using his ears as wings.

The cast do perform in Spanish but with most children having seen the cartoon, the story is easy to follow and fun to be part of.

Visit https://www.unientradas.es/janto/main.php?Nivel=Evento&idEvento=21-22Dumbo or call 902 360 295 to book tickets which cost just €12 per person.

