Different look, same soul

CUEVAS DEL ALMANZORA town hall presented its programme for this year’s San Diego fiestas between November 11 and 14.

“It is a pleasure to announce this Feria which, despite some changes, is unchanged in its essence,” said Cuevas’ mayor Antonio Fernandez Liria.

“We want everybody to have an unforgettable time, but with the sense of responsibility that the times require,” he added.

This year’s slogan “Distinta mirada, pero una misma alma” (A different look but the same soul” conveyed the message that Cuevas was preparing for fiestas that were different but were nearing a return to celebrations like those of the past, Fernandez Liria explained.

The Pregon or official proclamation will be made by Andres Valero Portillo, a well-known local businessman who has discovered how to adapt to the present times, the mayor said.

This year the town hall is installing a well-ventilated marquee complying with all health and safety measures for the fiestas’ concerts and flamenco performance, he revealed.

Fiestas councillor Isabel Maria Haro congratulated the Fiestas Committee for working so hard to ensure that the celebrations would create lasting memories, and also thanked the residents who contributed to making the Feria “so special.”