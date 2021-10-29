DGT fines around 1,400 drivers €2,000 for the same offence in one week

DGT fines around 1,400 drivers €2,000 for the exact same offence in one week

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) does not mess around when it comes to controlling road safety and monitoring the actions of drivers behind the wheel. They continually have Guardia Civil traffic cops patrolling the roads of Spain to detect habits and risky manoeuvres that could put other traffic at risk. Regular campaigns are carried out aimed at different sections of the traffic that uses the roads.

During the last of these campaigns, the DGT has revealed an infraction that some drivers seem to carry out quite frequently. Out of 1,349 lorry and bus drivers stopped, every one of them was guilty and fined for the exact same offence – exceeding the legal driving limits.

This figure was reportedly 52 per cent of the total number of 2,593 drivers who were controlled by the police checks during ‘Operation TruckBus’, which was conducted between October 11 and 17.

Another 31 lorry drivers had their vehicles immobilised for various reasons, some due to the fault of the driver, others, the vehicle. These drivers were not allowed to continue their journeys.

Of the 1,349 fined drivers, five were driving bus drivers, the remainder, lorries. Out of this total, 210 drivers were fined for issues relating to their tachographs, 202 in lorries, and eight with buses.

Infringements with the Technical Inspection were also detected (230), while 427 were driving with administrative irregularities in either their personal, or their vehicle’s documentation (400 lorries and 27 buses).

300 more drivers were fined for their vehicles carrying excess weight, or of having an improper load arrangement (293 lorries, and 7 buses). Infractions relating to seat belt use were 87 (80 in lorries, 3 in buses).

A total of 17 lorry drivers were found to be under the influence of alcohol, while 11 others were tested positive for psychotropic substances. Also, two bus drivers tested positive for drugs. Regarding speed infringements, 19 drivers were detected driving at speeds higher than the permitted speed, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

