Brit angler catches huge 234-pound catfish in River Ebro

A British angler caught a huge 234-pound catfish in the River Ebro this month.

While on an epic fishing trip, British angler Mark Steward-Brown from Norfolk managed to catch a huge 234-pound wels catfish in Zaragoza’s River Ebro.

Prior to the huge catch earlier this month, Mark’s personal best wels catfish was a 48-pounder.

Of the catch, Mark said: “The fight lasted 45 minutes.”

“It was full-on tug of war. I had to have the drag set very high to keep it away from the snags, but the initial run was still 50 or 60 meters upstream.”

Mark and his friend Billy Malcolm Williamson were fishing with a local guide in the expansive River Ebro, which is known for its wels catfish, when he caught the beast.

“I enjoy fishing for any species,” says Mark. “But to me, catfish fight harder than any other freshwater fish.”

Wels catfish are native to northern and eastern Europe and can live for up to 50 years, reaching lengths of over nine feet.

While Mark’s catch didn’t reach world-record territory for the biggest wels catfish ever caught, it is still an impressive feat.

“To catch such a big girl like that was a privilege,” he told Field and Stream.

“It was truly a great fishing holiday.”

The catfish was released back into the water following the catch.