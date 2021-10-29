Emma Raducanu has been dumped out of Transylvania Open in just 57 MINUTES.

US Open champion Emma Raducanu has crashed out of the Transylvania Open at the quarter-final stage after a comprehensive defeat to Marta Kostyuk.

Raducanu was beaten 6-2 6-1 by Ukraine’s Kostyuk, the sixth seed after winning her first two matches on the WTA Tour to reach the last eight in Cluj. Third seed Raducanu lost her opening service game from 40-15 up and was broken five times in total as Kostyuk powered into the semi-finals in just 57 minutes.

Kostyuk, who will face top seed and home favourite Simona Halep in the last four, said in a courtside interview: “Honestly I don’t know how I won the first game.

“I was 15-40 down, she had the advantage, she was serving, and I think that’s where everything started. I somehow won that game and I gained this confidence.

“I had this feeling that I’m not going to lose this match and then after that I figured out by the fifth game maybe how to play her today — I don’t know, maybe next time I play her it’s going to be a different tactic.

“But I figured it out and the tactic obviously helped me. I couldn’t read her because if her ball is in it’s really, really tough to do something. I was just trying to put as many balls back as I could.”

