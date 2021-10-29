Breaking: Emma Raducanu crashes out of Transylvania Open

Ron Howells
Emma Raducanu has been dumped out of Transylvania Open in just 57 MINUTES.

US Open champion Emma Raducanu has crashed out of the Transylvania Open at the quarter-final stage after a comprehensive defeat to Marta Kostyuk.

Raducanu was beaten 6-2 6-1 by Ukraine’s Kostyuk, the sixth seed after winning her first two matches on the WTA Tour to reach the last eight in Cluj. Third seed Raducanu lost her opening service game from 40-15 up and was broken five times in total as Kostyuk powered into the semi-finals in just 57 minutes.

Kostyuk, who will face top seed and home favourite Simona Halep in the last four, said in a courtside interview: “Honestly I don’t know how I won the first game.

“I was 15-40 down, she had the advantage, she was serving, and I think that’s where everything started. I somehow won that game and I gained this confidence.

“I had this feeling that I’m not going to lose this match and then after that I figured out by the fifth game maybe how to play her today — I don’t know, maybe next time I play her it’s going to be a different tactic.


“But I figured it out and the tactic obviously helped me. I couldn’t read her because if her ball is in it’s really, really tough to do something. I was just trying to put as many balls back as I could.”

 

 


