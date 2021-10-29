Another lava flow from La Palma volcano is approaching the sea

A new lava flow from the La Palma volcano travels through unaffected terrain and towards the sea.

A new lava flow from the La Palma volcano travels through unaffected terrain and towards the sea today, October 29.

The La Palma volcano has erupted for 40 days and the emergency teams are still pending the progress of the multiple flows that the volcano has been forming, in particular the one that is moving south which has been reactivated and devours land at six-metres per hour.

The flow moves on a plain and may affect the track used to reach Puerto Naos, a tourist town on the coast that has been evacuated practically since the beginning of the eruption.

The director of the National Geographic Institute (IGN) and the spokesperson for the Pevolca Scientific Committee (Plan de Emergencias Volcanicas de Canarias), Maria Jose Blanco, have reported that a stream has emerged that is currently moving southwest over previous streams from the source of lava on the northwest side of the main cone.

🇪🇸Officials are warning residents on #Spain's #LaPalma island to prepare for more seismic activity as the #volcano🌋 still rages on, 40 days after it erupted.

Maria Jose Blanco explained at a press conference that this flow has forked into two arms, one of which is advancing to the west and the other to the southwest.

The southwest flow has passed previous ones and has advanced 900 metres in the last 24 hours.

The fissure eruption continues to show strombolian mechanism and the Volcanic Explosivity Index (VEI) remains at level 2. The eruption maintains the same behaviour pattern as the last three days and the morphology of the cone continues to change.

Currently, several emission fronts are still active with intermittent activity and the height of the lava flow measured 3,300 metres today.

In addition, since midnight, there have been about 70 earthquakes, although somewhat smaller in magnitude than those suffered a few days ago. Over 200 have been recorded over the past 24 hours.