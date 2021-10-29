Alec Baldwin: Police warrant reveals fourth person handled deadly gun

Alec Baldwin: Police warrant reveals a fourth person handled the gun.

A third search warrant released by the Santa Fe Sheriff’s office has revealed that a fourth person handled the firearm that actor Alec Baldwin accidentally discharged on the set of “Rust,” immediately killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Sarah Zachry, who was first mentioned in the third search warrant executed by the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department, has been interviewed by police about the fatal shooting of Hutchins, according to a report from Fox News.

“She’s another individual who is being interviewed who had contact with the firearm, it seems like,” Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department spokesman told Fox News in a statement.

A third search warrant from the Magistrate Court County of Santa Fe released on Wednesday, October 27, said that the film’s armourer, Hannah Gutierrez, examined the on-set guns on the day of the incident to ensure that they were not “hot,” an industry term meaning loaded with ammunition or blanks.

Chain of custody

This third search warrant issued by the county magistrate court to search the prop truck details the chain of custody of the firearm.

When the crew broke for lunch on the day of the incident, Ms Gutierrez said the guns were secured in a safe inside the prop truck. Ammunition was left unsecured on a cart on-set and more was inside the prop truck.

After lunch, Ms Zachary took the firearms from the safe and handed them to Ms Gutierrez.

As the armourer, Ms Gutierrez handed the gun to Mr Baldwin a couple of times during filming. She also handed it to Mr Halls. She maintains that no live ammo is ever kept on set. The investigation continues.

