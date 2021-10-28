Train driver who smashed into station barriers in London “was on cocaine”

A train driver who smashed into barriers inches from a station building in London was allegedly “on cocaine.”

A train driver who smashed into barriers inches from a station building in London was allegedly “on cocaine.” Around 50 people were evacuated from the overground service on the morning of October 12.

The train jutted over the tracks in Enfield station, London, before stopping close to the glass windows of a ticket office at 8.15am.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The 39-year-old driver from Essex was arrested on Tuesday, October 25, on suspicion of being unfit to work on a transport system because of alcohol or drugs and endangering the safety of the railway.

When routine blood tests were taken, they revealed he had cocaine present in his system.

He has been released on bail until November 19 and has been suspended by Arriva Rail London.

A source said: “This has caused shock among his colleagues because it’s a very serious incident.”

“Luckily, by the time the train hit the buffers it had slowed down and somehow managed to stay upright.”

Photographs of the crash show the train jutting over the tracks and raised up at an angle.

Scenes were described by commuters as “utter chaos” and some said they had not seen anything “like this incident” before.

Two people were treated for minor injuries, but they were not taken to hospital.