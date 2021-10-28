The service that works for you

MORAIRA Plumbing Heating is a family-run business which has been operating in Spain for more than 20 years, opening its Costa Blanca office a decade ago.

Owner Ray Gardner has spent much of his life working in plumbing and construction, completing an apprenticeship with a large London company, Haden Young Ltd, 48 years ago.

He said: “I have a lot of experience in new housing projects, property refurbishments carrying out kitchen design and installation, heating and plumbing, electrical rewiring, as well as site management for borough councils.”

He and his family later moved to the Costa Blanca, where Ray established his own successful business.

He said: “To develop our business, we try to do the work right in every way. You can’t please everyone all of the time, but that is our goal.”

So, what sets Moraira Plumbing Heating apart from the competition?

“You are required by law (Spanish Regulations) as from March 2008 to have a certificate of maintenance on your gas or oil hot water and heating appliances every year. With all the new legislation and new rules with gas, refrigeration gases and safety laws, as an authorised installer with Industria in Spain we strive to abide by these with courses for our work force.”

Ray added: “At present, myself and my team are busy reforming houses, install air conditioning and now in the last year solar electric installations.”

Visit Moraira Plumbing Heating’s new bathroom and heating showroom at:

Calle Mulhacén 3, Carretera de Moraira a Calpe 142b, Moraira Teulada 03724. Alicante, 0034 966 498 993 • 620 523 613 • www.morairaph.com