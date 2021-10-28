The best mattresses at the best prices

THE Bed Shop is a company that is committed to delivering the best service at the best prices. Whatever your sleeping preference may be, they are sure to have the perfect mattress to suit.

They will help you to decide on the perfect mattress for you whatever your sleeping position, comfort issue, or mattress desires. The Bed Shop is a company that is committed to delivering the best products at the best prices and currently, they are offering a 40 per cent discount on all Sealy mattresses.

They have all the major brands of mattresses, beds, and pillows in stock and offer free delivery, free assembly, free disposal, and a 100 per cent guarantee. They also stock quality bedroom furniture to help you create your perfect sleep sanctuary.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Their shops in Alfaz del Pi and Javea offer years of experience in product knowledge to help you select the best products from world-renowned brands, including Hypnos, who have been Royal Warrant holders since 1929 providing the highest standards in excellence, quality, service, and innovation, and beds which are truly fit for a queen. The Bed Shop also stocks Sealy, OHM, de Joar, and Tempur.

To upgrade your bedroom and get the perfect mattress for you, visit The Bed Shop at one of their stores. Check out their store in Javea on Calle Venecia 28, Alicante, 03738, or contact them on 965 641 201.

Alternatively, visit them at Alfaz del Pi on Cami De La Mar 37, Alicante, 03580, or call them on 966 580 628.