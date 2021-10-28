Sting operation catches petrol station robbery gang. The dangerous gang had used force to commit a series of robberies.

Officers from the Guardia Civil in Murcia have thwarted a dangerous gang as part of operation “Fuel Station”. The officers investigated a series of robberies that took place in the region of Alto Guadalentin. The officers have now dismantled the experienced group. The group are allegedly responsible for seven robberies. The robberies were committed in the towns of Lorca, Puerto Lumbreras and Cuevas de Almanzora.

Three people have been arrested as part of the operation. They are suspected of committing multiple robberies with force and belonging to a criminal organisation.

The investigation began at the start of October. Worry over the series of robberies was growing in the area.

The officers were able to view CCTV footage. They discovered several individuals who wore balaclavas to access the petrol station premises. They then stole the takings and other valuables.

Officers suspected that the gang had scoped out the service stations in advance. The gang seemed to know the security measures and any access routes that could help them.

The Guardia Civil cooperated with the Lorca local police. A sting operation was set up. Officers monitored several petrol stations.

A sting operation was organised at a service station that had not been hit so far. Officers expected that the service station could be a target.

The operation proved successful and a suspicious vehicle approached. The vehicle sped away but was soon intercepted. Officers caught three individuals who had extensive criminal records. When the car was searched tools such as crowbars, pliers and balaclavas were discovered.

