Ryanair promises 5-day refund turnaround

Ryanair is focusing on improving customer service. The company has promised to repay customers within a matter of days for cancelled flights. During the coronavirus pandemic, Ryanair along with other airlines faced much criticism over how refunds have been handled.

According to the airline in the future refunds will be processed using an online wallet function. Customers can reportedly expect to receive a refund within 24 hours of a flight being cancelled.

This means that customers will be able to quickly book new flights. Alternatively, customers will be able to get the funds transferred to them within five working days

After the refund controversy, Ryanair has said that they will ensure customers are better informed of their rights in the future.

Dara Brady is Ryanair’s Director of Marketing. She explained how new improvements will be put in place after input was received from a customer panel. The company will allow customers to use online functions to change flight dates and passengers’ names.

Brady commented on the improvements that Ryanair customers can expect to see. She said: “Our first ever Customer Panel meeting in September was instrumental in driving these service improvements and we look forward to receiving further panel feedback at our second meeting in early 2022, to help us develop more ways to improve our customers experience while we lower airfares post-Covid and grow to carry 225 million passengers per annum.”

