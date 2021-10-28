Remembrance services

THERE will be a special Remembrance service on Thursday November 11 in Alfaz’s Forum Mare Nostrum at 11am.

This will be held in the church downstairs, the Costa Blanca Anglican Chaplaincy announced.

“We shall be celebrating Remembrance Sunday in all our churches on November 14 as the basis for our Sunday Eucharist,” the Chaplaincy’s press officer Tony Cooke added.

All are welcome to both services.

For locations and service times, visit the Churches and Services page and click on a chosen church on the http://costablanca-anglicanchaplaincy.org website.