Recovering from the fire: the benefit of bees to the Sierra Bermeja

In the Sierra Bermeja, there is a clear example of the important role that bees play in the survival of nature, not only do they make honey, they are much more important than we think because of their pollination function, a task that is essential for the conservation of nature.

Bees will do a great job in helping the recovery of this environment after the tragic fire suffered in September when flames devoured almost 10,000 hectares.

The Malaga company, Miel Sierra Bermeja, which is dedicated to the artisanal production of beekeeping products on the Costa del Sol, contributes to the survival of these important insects by the development and conservation of habitats for them.

Sierra Bermeja is a very special natural site due to its climatic conditions and the variety and abundance of fauna and flora. This makes it a unique place for the production of honey of extraordinary quality.

Pollination is the exchange of pollen between one flower and another so that they can fertilise and produce fruit and seeds. Reproduction takes place thanks to the transport of pollen by bees that feed on the nectar of the flowers.

Undoubtedly, the mission of these pollinating heroes is vital for the conservation of ecosystems, plant diversity and for food. According to Greenpeace, 75 per cent of the food eaten depends on pollination.

However, it seems that a lot of people are not aware of the important work that bees carry out and there are currently several factors that are causing the decline in the populations of these insects – the advance of industrialised agriculture, the loss and deterioration of habitats, the use of pesticides and the impact of climate change.

The environmental NGO highlights that, according to the Report of the Intergovernmental Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services, 37 per cent of bee populations in Europe are in decline.

One of the actions that each of us can take to help take care of bees is to consume organic, local and seasonal products, as this type of agriculture is not aggressive towards these amazing insects.

Also, increasing the consumption of products obtained from beehives including honey, pollen, royal jelly, wax… since, besides being healthy and with many properties, this supports the beekeepers, one of the most sustainable human activities.