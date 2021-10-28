Queen faces ‘ferocious PR storms on the horizon’, according to a Royal expert.

According to one Royal expert, the Queen and Buckingham Palace are set to face two dramas in 2022. Prince Harry’s memoir is expected to be released near the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for the Queen. The controversy regarding Prince Andrew is also expected to cause issues next year.

Daniela Elser is a Royal expert. She claims that the Queen and Buckingham Palace have “two ferocious PR storms on the horizon.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Elser expects that the potential lawsuit against Prince Andrew and Prince Harry’s new memoir will cause issues for the Royal family.

Virginia Giuffre has claimed that Prince Andrew assaulted her on multiple occasions. This has been denied ferociously by the Duke of York.

The Queen has also been suffering from health issues recently. She has cancelled public engagements already.

The royal expert commented: “None of this bodes well given there are two ferocious PR storms on the horizon.”

Elser added: “What the Sussexes’ Oprah revelations and Harry’s subsequent interviews have demonstrated is that the royal is yet to truly plum the depths of his reservoir of hurt and anger when it comes to his family.

“The possibility that his book will condemn the royal family and the monarchy even more than we have seen thus far looms large.

“So, if the palace is wrong-footed and unable to successfully navigate this week’s relatively straightforward crisis over Her Majesty’s health, how in the name of Fortnum & Mason are they going to be able to deal with the Category Five emergencies that are set to hit in 2022?”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.