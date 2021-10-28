On location

A GROUP of international location scouts recently visited Benidorm following the recent Shooting Locations Market Place trade fair in Valladolid.

The experts in finding the best locations included Karen T Salva from the US, best-known for Joker and Now You See Me, as well as Briton Robert Boake, who won the Location Managers Guild Award for his work on the fifth Game of Thrones season.

The group were welcomed by acting mayor Ana Pellicer who emphasised Benidorm town hall’s commitment to providing locations for films and audio-visual productions.

The location scouts toured the town’s most iconic settings, visiting the terrace of Hotel Bali, Europe’s tallest hotel, and were shown Sierra Cortina which is inland but still inside the Benidorm boundaries.

They also went up to the Les Caletes tower in the Rincon de Loix and saw the sunset from the Cross, high up on the Sierra Helada.

The Old Town, the remodelled Avenida del Mediterraneo and even the British Zone in Calle Gerona were also included in the tour.

But, as municipal sources pointed out afterwards, the scouts are looking not only for colourful and interesting settings but also facilities, accommodation, technicians and logistics assistance, all of which is easily accessed in Benidorm.