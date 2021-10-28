News in Brief – Costa Blanca North

Flowing again THE fountain in Campello’s Plaza de la Virgen del Carmen is again working after it was turned off soon after installation in 2018 when a faulty connection flooded nearby pavements. It functions at set hours each day to save on both water and electricity, Campello’s Infrastructure department explained.

Forced landing BENIDORM’S Policia Local rescued a griffon vulture which had landed in a central street and stubbornly remained there. After blocking the road with a patrol car, an officer finally managed to get hold of the bird which was later transferred to the wildlife recuperation centre in Santa Faz.

Home grown ALTEA town hall is spending €9,988 on maintaining the local allotments, which are much in demand owing to the municipality’s agricultural traditions, said Environment councillor Jose Orozco. Roughly €3,000 of this allocation will be spend on repairing the irrigation system and paths giving access to the plots in El Barranquet.

More playtime PLAYGROUNDS at Denia schools will remain open for the use of pupils outside school hours and over the weekends at the beginning of next year, confirmed local mayor Vicent Grimalt. Addressing the newly-convened Children and Adolescents’ Council, the mayor also announced plans to build a pump track for bicycles.

Cat snips THROUGHOUT this year, Benidorm town hall has trapped, sterilised and released 240 of the 900 cats that live in the municipality’s 39 colonies, announced Health and Environment councillor Monica Gomez. The Diputacion has provided €12,000 of the €18,600 cost, with the remainder made up by the town hall.

Fiestas dates ALFAZ’S Fiestas councillor Oscar Perez confirmed that the town’s principal celebrations would be held between November 7 and 10 after last year’s interruption during the Covid pandemic. Many events will be held as usual although to avoid overcrowding there will be no official Pregon announcement or Comedy Parade.