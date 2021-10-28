Multi-language service from Olea Home

Olea Home is one of the oldest in the Marina Alta construction industry with many satisfied customers.

Formed of a large specialised team of architects, interior designers, legal and administrative personnel, they speak many languages allowing them to cater to the needs of all of their clients.

Offering both estate agency services to help you find your perfect property, as well as building services to create your ideal new build, Olea Home know how important it is to buy a new home.

Thanks to their extensive experience and overview of all aspects of the process, Olea Home make buying or building a property hassle-free for their clients. Working as a team to achieve the best result as soon as possible, their experts will take care of all the processes for the acquisition of your home. You just have to tell them what you have in mind, and they take care of everything else.

The family-owned business has more than 50 years experience in the construction industry and sales of villas and will help you build your dream home in an idyllic environment with a view of your choice, sea or mountains. They always follow Spanish construction regulations and make your dream home a reality.

Focusing on Orba Valley, Denia, Javea, Moraira, Jalon Valley, their new build villas allow you to choose your design, from modern to traditional, as well as your location, near the mountains or the beach.

As well as a wealth of experience in the construction of homes, Olea Home also offers their clients honesty and responsibility in their dealings. Buying a home is one of the most important decisions of your life. They know it, and that is why they will speak to you honestly and will be responsible with every step they take with you.

They also know each of the corners of their area, especially the Costa Blanca. They live here, they’ve known it forever, and they’ll know how to recommend the right place for you.

Their team is multidisciplinary, covering home construction, an architecture and interior design team, as well as a legal, economic and customer service team.

When buying your home they want you to be as comfortable as possible, which is why they offer personalised customer service in any language.

And the experts at Olea Home not only specialise in new builds, they also carry out reforms.

So if you are looking for your new perfect property, or want to upgrade your existing one, contact Olea Home at [email protected], or on 965 584 040.

Alternatively, visit them at Avinguda de les Ameriques, 42, 03790 Orba, or on Calle Almacenes, 11, 03724 Moraira. You can also visit them at www.olea-home.com