Mark Zuckerberg announces Facebook’s new name



Mark Zuckerberg has revealed Facebook’s new name – META. He made the shock announcement during his Facebook Connect keynote speech, highlighting his plan to create a next-generation metaverse internet.

Zuckerberg was quick to assure that the name of the app will not be changing. Meta will instead become the official company name under which Facebook’s entire operation will run. This will include Instagram, Whatsapp, Oculus, Facebook, and others.

For those who understand Greek, Meta means ‘beyond’, and he explained that this new name will now help to represent the company’s ambitions much better. “We are a company that builds technology to connect people. Facebook was born at a specific time, a college campus, the web. Increasingly it just doesn’t encompass everything we do”, stressed the billionaire who was a Harvard drop-out,

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Adding, “Right now our brand is so tightly linked to one product that it can’t possibly represent everything we’re doing today, let alone in the future”.

Virtual reality seems to be the focus of 37-year-old Zuckerberg’s new branding, with his talk of the “metaverse”. The company has allegedly invested millions into this new project, a potentially infinite virtual world. Recently they announced they will be recruiting around 10,000 new staff for this operation.

Speaking of his vision for the future, he said, “This isn’t about spending more time in screens. It’s about making the time we already spend better. The next version of the internet can”.

Earlier today, Thursday, October 28, Andrew Bosworth, Facebook’s virtual reality boss explained to assembled journalists about the vision the company has for the future. “The metaverse is a set of virtual 3D spaces where you can share immersive experiences with each other when you can’t be together”.

He continued, “What comes after the internet? Instead of looking at a screen, you get to be in the experiences. You don’t have to experience it in VR. Most people initially will experience it on screens they already have”, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.