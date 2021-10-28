Man facing 25 years for torturing a child’s hamster to death. The 34-year-old man squeezed the pet to death in front of the child.

Roosevelt James Johnson was arrested in San Antonio in Texas. He was arrested on animal cruelty charges after allegedly “torturing a toddler’s hamster” to death “during an episode of domestic violence”.

Johnson has past convictions and is also facing charges for gun and drug possession. If convicted, he could go to prison for 25 years.

According to the San Antonio government: “A 34-year-old man who allegedly tortured a young child’s hamster has been arrested and is facing several charges including animal cruelty.

“Roosevelt James Johnson was arrested by San Antonio police on October 20th at the 900 Blk of Culebra Rd. Johnson was wanted on several outstanding warrants, including one connected to the felony case in which he allegedly squeezed the child’s pet to death during a domestic violence disturbance on May 11th of this year.

“The animal cruelty case occurred at the Residences on Blanco apartment complex in the 12 thousand block of Blanco Rd. Due to past convictions and other outstanding felony charges, including gun and drug possession, Johnson now faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

“Johnson’s arrest comes on the heels of a joint investigation by Animal Care Services and the San Antonio Police Department’s North Patrol Property Crimes Unit.”

Animal abuse has been linked to gender violence. In Spain, officials take into account a person’s history of animal abuse when assessing the risk of gender-based violence. This is done using Spain’s VioGen system.

