In a wide range of fragrances

Pure Melts Spain offers 100 per cent natural soy wax melts and candles fragranced with premium oils to create the perfect aroma in your home or work place. All products come in fully recyclable packaging making it better for our planet and comply with European health and safety regulations.

Owner Janette began by giving the products as presents to family and friends and was encouraged to sell them. She began making reed diffusers and progressed on to making beautifully fragranced candles which will be launched in store and online on November 2. Pure Melts now has customers all over the world.

All the wax melts and candles are handmade and you can choose from many different fragrances depending on the occasion and your mood. Fragrances include floral, fruity, spicy, woody, and fresh and clean as well as seasonal fragrances. The melts are competitively priced at €4.50 for a full size wax which lasts at least 75 hours or you can get five bars for €20.

To complement the melts and candles, the company offers long lasting natural fibre reed diffusers available in a selection of your favourite fragrances.

Janette also offers a large selection of electric and tea light wax warmers and can custom-make hampers for any special occasion from €10.

All products are vegan, not tested on animals and comply with European health and safety regulations.

You can order from www.puremeltsspain.com or contact via WhatsApp on 722718056. You can also listen to www.puregold.fm for all the latest offers.

Alternatively, pop into the store at Carretera Moraira 18A in Benitachell anytime between 9:30am and 1pm, Monday to Friday. Out of hours appointments are also available. Facebook: Pure Melts Spain • Instagram: puremeltsspain