Helen’s Trucks has been in business now for over 19 years and is based in Crevillente and they specialise in smaller loads and light removals, moving goods between the UK and Spain.

They bring that personal touch to transporting your belongings from A to B. Helen and Trevor,who make up the team at Helen’s Trucks along with Barry and Kevin have said the market has changed significantly from the peak a few years ago when so many more people were moving to Spain from the UK.

Now they find that most people are leaving the bulk of their furniture and white goods in their property when they sell and are looking to transport only the most precious of their belongings and heirlooms back with them when they return to the UK.

At Helen’s Trucks it is a personal, friendly, quality service their customers get. Helen and Trevor both believe it is very important to meet their customers face to face even when giving those initial estimates. “That way we can find out what the customer really wants and needs,” said Helen. That helps build up trust with their customers that they can safely leave their treasured possessions in safe hands.

Wrapping and packing can be undertaken by Helen’s Trucks, but if you prefer then they can supply all the necessary cartons, paper and tape for you to do the work yourself. Communication with their customers is another key element to success at Helen’s Trucks ensuring their clients are kept abreast of the situation.

They will also help guide you through the new paperwork for Customs too.

You can contact Helen’s Trucks on 965 400 616 or 667 815 081 and email at [email protected]. There is also a website at www.helenstrucks.com and on Facebook at Helens Trucks.