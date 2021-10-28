Heartless armed thieves attack cancer survivor

Heartless armed thieves viciously attack cancer survivor.

The armed thieves viciously attacked Antony Dennelly, 57. The two balaclava-clad thugs attacked Antony and stole his £10,000 Rolex. He had treated himself to the watch after successfully beating cancer.

Anthony attempted to fight the thugs off. In the end, the thieves took the beloved watch. According to Birmingham Live, Antony is offering a £1,000 reward for the return of the Rolex. The police are investigating the attack. The thieves attacked Antony as he pulled up on his mum’s driveway in Northfield in Birmingham.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



He commented: “I bought it for myself for getting over throat cancer in 2018. I had the diagnosis in 2015 and had six weeks of radiotherapy and surgery to remove the tumours in my throat.

“I thought it was time I started living my life and bought the Rolex to celebrate my survival.”

Antony added: “Two men wearing balaclavas, gloves and tracksuits came out of nowhere and next thing I know I was being jumped on.

“One had a weapon, like a stick.

“He went to the rear side window and starting hitting the window with the stick. It was an intimidation technique.

“The other one pushed me on to the rear passenger seats and was on top of me, punching me.

“He was shouting at me ‘Give me your f****** watch. He wouldn’t stop punching me and I was holding my wrist to stop him stealing my watch.

“He then reached into his pocket and I thought it could be a knife or anything so I let him take it off my wrist. Then they were gone.”

Anthony believes the attack was planned. Antony stated: “The car engine was still running, they could have stolen the car, I had my phone, money in my pocket but the only thing they were interested in was the watch.”

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: “A man was approached by two men as he got out of his car. He was assaulted and had his Rolex watch stolen before the two men made off.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to get in touch via Live Chat quoting 20/1793791/21.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.