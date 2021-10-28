THE Gate & Garage Door Company in Spain is based in Catral just south of Alicante, Costa Blanca. We supply and install roller shutter doors, made in-house to your own requirements.

With manual override if required. We supply and install new driveway and pedestrian gates and electric automation systems to new or existing gates and garage doors. You don’t need to have a new gate or garage door to have it automated. We have yet to come across an existing door or gate that we haven’t been able to automate. We do cover everywhere within a two-hour radius of Alicante and this is all the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida areas. All our systems come with a five year warranty as standard.

We also supply a repair and maintenance service to old gate or garage door automation systems. Remote control replacement. The Gate & Garage Door Company do fabricate in- house rollers doors and we do supply only to clients all over Europe with full DIY installation instructions.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Call or WhatsApp – 34 608 208 170 email: [email protected] • www.auto-m8.es