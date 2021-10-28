Easy maintenance lawns with Nogrow Grass

WITH so many people suffering with muddy grass patches, high water charges, maintenance charges, and tired-looking decking and paving that have seen better days, many are increasingly turning to artificial grass as a cost-effective alternative.

Synthetic grass for lawns enables home owners and families the opportunity to enjoy their garden all year round, while their easy maintenance also makes artificial lawns popular.

With more than 14 years experience supplying and installing artificial grass on the Costa Blanca, Nogrow Grass are able to help you choose from their extensive range of artificial grass samples and find exactly what you are looking for. They will also give you advice on what grasses best suits your requirements, give you the best guidance on which option is best for you and your garden.

What’s even better, all of their products are covered by a eight-year TIGER TURF manufacturer’s warranty, and they provide a separate two-year installation warranty. So you can be even more confident your new artificial lawn will last as long as any real grass surface, with a fraction of the maintenance.

Nogrow Grass supply and install artificial grass in Cabo Roig, Campoamor, La Finca Golf, La Zenia, Quesada, Torrevieja, Villamartin and throughout Orihuela Costa. So why not get in touch now on 696 85 48 02 or [email protected], or alternatively visit them at Calle Alhambra 8, Local 7, La Zenia Park, Orihuela Costa.