Dismembered body found in Torrevieja bin

Gruesome discovery of dismembered body made in the afternoon

This Thursday, October 28, the Civil Guard has opened an investigation into the discovery of human remains in Torrevieja. The dismembered corpse was found inside a garbage container in Alicante province. The Guardia has given instructions to freeze all other rubbish collections in case the other parts of the body not yet found are in other containers.

A homeless person made the gruesome discovery at 1.30 pm. The parts were found on Luis Canovas Street next to a commercial and residential area and the IES Libertas. Local Police and Civil Guard agents are at the scene, according to a source speaking to Europa Press. According to the newspaper, ‘Informacion’, at this point two legs and one hand have been found. The search for more evidence continues.

This is a breaking story, more information to follow.

