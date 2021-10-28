Demon possessed teen tied up by family after playing Free Fire.

According to reports, a 15-year-old boy from Honduras was tied up after he was “possessed” after playing video games. During the pandemic many people have taken to playing video games, some have even become addicted.

Reportedly videos shared on social media feature the teen tied up and delirious. The young man has not been named. Allegedly he had been “possessed” by a demon after spending many hours playing Free Fire. During the video, people could be seen surrounding the boy and praying.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Local media reported that according to residents in the community the teen’s family are struggling. The family are said to have called on other parents to stop children from playing the videogame. They have called for children to head outdoors and enjoy nature instead

Experts believe that video games are important in the lives of many adolescents and children. During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, more time has been spent playing video games. Experts believe that misuse of games can negatively affect health and behaviour. If video games are played for too long it can even lead to addiction.

The Free Fire game has previously made it into the headlines. A child from Guatemala was reported to have been pretending to play the game while sleepwalking.

The debate over video games and possible side effects has been sparked again.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.