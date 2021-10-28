Critically endangered black rhino born at zoo in UK

A zoo in Yorkshire, UK, has welcomed the first baby black rhino this year in Europe.

Flamingo Land in Yorkshire, UK, has welcomed the first baby black rhino this year in Europe, with zookeepers recording the moment the critically endangered male calf was born.

The rhino calf was born at 5.25pm on Sunday after its mother, Samira, had an eye-watering 16-month pregnancy and he is yet to be named.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Flamingo Land carries out conservation work and this calf is the first eastern black rhinoceros to be born in Yorkshire. The site has also released two rhinos into the wild in Africa.

The animals are listed as critically endangered and have been poached for their horns.

The World Wildlife Foundation (WWF) says there are only approximately 5,600 black rhinos left in the world.

Head keeper Sam DeBelle, who watched the animal’s first moments in the world, said: “We have waited so long for this baby, both mum and baby are doing incredibly well and I am so proud of Samira and all her keepers.”

Zoo manager and park executive Ross Snipp added: “This success represents eight years of planning for the team and working collaboratively with our partners across Europe.”

“All new births are exciting but there is added significance for this one, both for us and the global population.”

Mr Snipp said the zookeepers are going to choose a Swahili name for the calf, which he described as “big and strong and active.”

He explained: “He is going to grow to be a big, strong, strapping male.”

Flamingo Land’s owner Gordon Gibb said: “This is the first time a black rhino has been born in Yorkshire and, with only [a few thousand] black rhinos left in the wild, continued our vitally important conservation work at home and abroad.”