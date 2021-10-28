Complete peace of mind with Salus health insurance

SALUS Asistencia Sanitaria SA Insurance has been offering expert health cover to its clients in Spain for more than 60 years

WITH a sole objective of providing excellent medical assistance to its customers, Salus offers the most current medical-surgical treatments, and covers emergencies, diagnostic tests and therapies.

Covering those up to the age of 75, and with policies for life, Salus provides insurance designed for the individual.

They even issue their documentation in different languages and offer customer service in several different languages. Their policies also meet the requirements set out for immigration documents.

Their policies include Salus Esencial, an economical option that offers consultations with specialists, diagnosis and rehabilitative treatment.

For more comprehensive cover, the company offers Salus Premium, which includes high technology diagnostics, therapy, hospitalisation and surgery.

And for even more cover, Salus offers Salus Excellent, providing state of the art diagnostic tests and the most advanced insurance coverage.

With more than 20,000 clients, Salus is located across Spain with offices in Valencia, Alicante and Cartagena.

Their long-term experience and the strong commitment to quality of service has made them a name to trust.

Since its foundation, Salus has incorporated several companies similar in their structure, boosting its growth and allowing it to improve its services nationwide.

The company’s products are exclusively focused on health, making them specialists in the field, and are aimed at both the domestic and foreign markets, as well as families, companies and the self-employed. They can also be contracted with and without co-payments.

The quality of the services provided, closeness and responsibility are the values that distinguish Salus, making their clients part of the family. Aware of the value of health Salus, offers its clients the best options in prevention and treatment adapted to their needs. The company also offers its customers what they need at any time and in any part of the world.

So if you are looking for health insurance you can turn to when you need it, why not go to Salus Asistencia Sanitaria SA?

Contact them on www.salus-seguros.com or 902 111 112. Alternatively, visit their offices from Monday to Thursday from 8.30am to 2.30pm and from 4pm to 6pm and on Fridays from 8.30am to 2.30pm.