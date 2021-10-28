Carrefour trials selling second-hand clothes in Spanish stores

Carrefour to trial selling second-hand clothes in its Spanish stores



French supermarket giant Carrefour is trialling an initiative in its two stores in Madrid and Barcelona. If it is successful, then the project will be extended to more of its branches throughout Spain. In a bid to promote the recycling of clothing, the hypermarkets in these two cities are selling second-hand clothes.

More than 4,000 garments have already gone to a new home since launching the plan this summer. This scheme has been carried out in collaboration with Patapam, the expert circular economy company. First being checked for hygiene and safety requirements, these men’s, women’s, children’s, and baby items have all been sold to the public.

This initiative is part of ‘The Fashion Pact’, which was signed by the Carrefour group in 2019. It was also agreed by various companies, to help cut the footprint being left by those in the fashion industry.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Within the next ten years, Carrefour has an agenda, which includes a commitment to ensuring all of its TEX brand garments will be sustainable. They also plan to make sure that by 2025 at least 50 per cent of its TEX cotton items will be ecological, and that all its clothing ranges will guarantee animal welfare.

Recycled materials are already being used in their products’ manufacturing processes, a system that thus less water and energy. Plans are also underway to reduce the use of paper and plastics in all packaging of their TEX products. Since 2019, this has already saved the use of 116 tonnes of plastic, and 255 tonnes of paper, as reported by surinenglish.com.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.